Thursday, September 8th 2022, 2:38 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting on the city's northeast side.

Authorities said one person was shot in the leg at a home Thursday afternoon near Northeast 23rd Street and North Kelley Avenue.

The home is located just east of the State Capitol.

The extent of the victim's injuries is not yet known.

Police said they don't have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.