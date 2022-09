Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 8:14 am

By: News 9

Blake Shelton To Perform At Paycom Center In 2023

Country music artist Blake Shelton has announced he will be performing his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City in 2023.

The concert is set to take place on March 17.

Tickets for the Oklahoma City show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Sept. 16.