Eskimo Joe's opens 25-year-old time capsule for 50th anniversary celebration

Eskimo Joe’s in Stillwater capped off its 50th anniversary Monday by opening a time capsule buried during its 25th year.

Monday, July 21st 2025, 9:57 am

By: Graham Dowers


STILLWATER, Okla. -

Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater is wrapping up its 50th anniversary festivities by unearthing a 25-year-old time capsule buried outside the restaurant.

RELATED: Eskimo Joe's celebrates 50 years with weeklong bash in Stillwater

The restaurant, known for its burgers, cheese fries, and iconic merchandise, opened its doors on July 21, 1975. The time capsule was buried in 2000 during Eskimo Joe's 25th anniversary celebration and will remain sealed until noon on Monday.

Eskimo Joe’s has spent the month of July honoring its 50-year legacy with the return of its signature street party.

Co-founded in 1975 by two Oklahoma State grads, the Stillwater restaurant has grown from a campus bar into a cultural staple. The festivities will wrap up on Monday with the opening of the 25-year-old time capsule.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

Top Headlines

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025

July 21st, 2025