Monday, September 5th 2022, 6:49 am

By: News 9

Uvalde High School Teams Wins First Football Game Since Shooting

In Uvalde, the high school football team hit the field for the first time since the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The team's captain wore number 21 to remember the 21 students and teachers killed earlier this year.

Their opponents also wore Uvalde decals and students commemorated the lives lost.