Yukon and Mustang schools launch daycare to support teachers

Yukon and Mustang Public Schools are launching a new discounted daycare exclusively for teachers, aiming to ease childcare challenges and retain staff.

Sunday, August 3rd 2025, 8:44 am

By: Graham Dowers


YUKON, Okla. -

Starting Monday, teachers in Yukon and Mustang Public Schools will have access to a new childcare center designed specifically for them.

The two districts collaborated to open Young Minds Childcare, a center created to help address one of the top challenges working parents face: finding reliable, affordable childcare. The program is also intended to help retain educators by easing this burden.

“Knowing the amount of wait lists that child care providers have for even teachers or just parents and workforce parents, this provides solely for the public school teachers so they don't have to compete,” Destinay Whisenhunt, Director of Young Minds Childcare, said.

Young Minds Childcare will offer discounted rates and will only serve children of Yukon and Mustang teachers. The center accepts infants as young as six weeks through age three.

District officials say the effort is part of a broader strategy to support teachers both inside and outside the classroom as schools prepare for the new academic year.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 3rd, 2025

August 4th, 2025

August 4th, 2025

August 4th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 4th, 2025

August 4th, 2025

August 4th, 2025

August 4th, 2025