Yukon and Mustang schools launch daycare to support teachers

Yukon and Mustang Public Schools are launching a new discounted daycare exclusively for teachers, aiming to ease childcare challenges and retain staff.

By: Graham Dowers

Starting Monday, teachers in Yukon and Mustang Public Schools will have access to a new childcare center designed specifically for them.

The two districts collaborated to open Young Minds Childcare, a center created to help address one of the top challenges working parents face: finding reliable, affordable childcare. The program is also intended to help retain educators by easing this burden.

“Knowing the amount of wait lists that child care providers have for even teachers or just parents and workforce parents, this provides solely for the public school teachers so they don't have to compete,” Destinay Whisenhunt, Director of Young Minds Childcare, said.

Young Minds Childcare will offer discounted rates and will only serve children of Yukon and Mustang teachers. The center accepts infants as young as six weeks through age three.

District officials say the effort is part of a broader strategy to support teachers both inside and outside the classroom as schools prepare for the new academic year.