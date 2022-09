Wednesday, August 31st 2022, 12:45 pm

By: News 9

A penguin in San Diego has a bit more pep in his step thanks to a new pair of orthopedic boots that were made just for him.

The penguin was suffering from a chronic and painful condition known as bumblefoot.

The caretakers said the cushioned boots are attached with Velcro, allowing the penguin to keep up with all his friends thanks to his new-found "happy feet."