Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 6:48 am

By: News 9

Stillwater Man In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Truck In Texas.

Grady Lambert was continuing his cross-country run for charity until a truck struck him as he ran in Amarillo, Texas.

Family members said Grady Lambert was struck while he was running on a service road in Texas.

Grady was on a year-long mission to run cross-country for essential workers.

His GoFundMe, originally for his project, will now support his medical costs.

To donate to Lambert's GoFundMe, click here.