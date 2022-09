Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 6:18 am

By: News 9

Family Of OU Meteorology Student Killed In April Crash Create Scholarship In His Honor

Nicholas Nair, along with two of his friends, died in a car crash while storm-chasing in Oklahoma near the Kansas border in April.

To honor his love of meteorology, the Nicholas Nair Foundation will recognize three student scholarships at the University of Oklahoma, and three scholarships at his Dallas-area high school.