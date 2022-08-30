Police Release New Information On Oregon Shopping Center Shooting

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 5:23 am

By: News 9

The Bend Police Department released more information about a shooting that left at least three people dead, including the gunman.

Bend police said 20-year-old Ethan Miller first opened fire at his apartment complex, then at the nearby shopping center, where two people were killed Sunday night.

The first victim was an 84-year-old customer, the second was 66-year-old employee Donald Surrett Junior.

Bend Police spokesperson Sheila Miller said Surrett acted heroically during the shooting.

"Surett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths," Miller said.

After arriving, police said they found the gunman dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.