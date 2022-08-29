Epic Fast Pitch Softball, Preparing Players For College & Life

Monday, August 29th 2022, 6:32 pm

We’ve seen it with OU and OSU, softball is taking over not just in our state, but all around the country.

“I just can’t get enough of the game. I love the game,” said coach Scotty Smith, founder of Epic Fast Pitch Softball in Moore.

Coach Smith got into softball with his daughter Mikayla. She’s now playing at North Texas and Coach Scotty continues passing on his love for the sport.

“My heart and my passion is to give back to the girls," said Smith.

He created Epic Fast Pitch Softball, an organization of elite teams playing at the highest level in the sport.

“We have different levels of national teams, different levels of premiere team and then we have just our regular Epic teams. The thing that I love about the Epic teams the most is that it is just girls playing in their truest form,” said Smith.

The girls play as AAU teams traveling the country. The program also prepares them to play in college.

“We are blessed and lucky to have some very talented ladies that play at a very high level with the division one. We’ve had several that have won division championships, we’ve had girls that I have had the honor to coach that have played in the College World Series,” said Smith.

The wall of players that have gone on to play in college is impressive. The ultimate goal for current players like Madison Conley, a senior at Dale High School, who has already signed with North Texas.

“It’s awesome. It’s definitely an experience just to be here. You have so many opportunities that other facilities don’t have,” said Conley.

Leah McAnaloy is a senior at Edmond Memorial and she has committed to play at Boise State University.

“It’s really tough, it takes a lot to be mentally aware and play the game at this level, but it does get you ready for college,” said McAnaloy.

With all the work there’s still time for a little fun. Coach Smith says it is about accountability.

“Softball does come to an end. And we want to make sure that we are putting a good person out there and getting people ready for life,” said Smith.

It doesn’t hurt to be a program that seldom loses. Now they have locations in five states, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

For coach Smith there is one thing that makes all the work worth it.

“The day she calls us and says, ‘coach I just committed to college’ and it’s just a warm feeling for me and that’s the why,” said Smith.

For information about Epic Fast Pitch Softball visit their website www.efastpitch.com



