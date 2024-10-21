Celebrating Inclusion: OSU's Unified Athletic League Thrives

It’s football season in Oklahoma for everyone of every ability. “During the fall semester and spring semester a chance for adult special needs athletes from across the state of Oklahoma to come here and play alongside Oklahoma State students,” said Jennifer Jones, Director of OSU Center for Development and Disabilities.

The youngest competitors are eighteen. The oldest this year is fifty-six, but every Thursday no matter the age, they come ready to compete.

With special guest, Pistol Pete in attendance, Players and volunteers come from all over the state to participate.

“We have several that drive from Ponca City, we have one who drives from Ada, a couple who drive from Moore, and Edmond. They drive from across the state because this is an opportunity for them,” said Jones.

An opportunity that has been successful with middle and high school students

“But we didn’t have unified on college campuses, and so OSU was the first college campus to have a unified program,” said Jones.

The level of competition may be just as intense as it is on Saturdays.

What started two years ago with just two flag football teams has now transformed into a full-fledged athletic league. “Now it’s evolved into where we have eight basketball teams, for three on three, four full-flag football teams. Try to give them the opportunity to do some track events in the Spring as well,” said OSU Assistant Director of Competitive Sports, Daniel Fragel.

There’s even volleyball, bowling, and many other sports, all just as competitive and just as supportive.

The league is always looking for more volunteers and more players. For information about the league visit their social media pages @OUSUnified.