World War II Veteran Turns 100: Phillip Read's Remarkable Journey

-

Not many people have accomplished what Phillip Read of Cole has been able to accomplish in his lifetime, and he’s not done yet. After all, he just turned 100 years old.

“I went in in ‘44, got out in ‘46,” Read said.

A World War II veteran that served in the Army Air Force before the two split into separate branches in 1947. After serving his time, he had the feeling he needed to do more.

“Fact is, I signed up for another three years with the reserves when I got out. I thought I might want to go back,” Read said.

His favorite memory of his time served? “I guess the day I got discharged,” said Read.

After his discharge, Mr. Read returned to Cole and became the postmaster.

“From 1948 to 54, six years,” Read said.

Tucked away in his home is a piece of Cole history. “I still got the old post office deal we had set up,” Read said.

In addition to his position as the postmaster, Mr. Read has held a few other positions of authority in Cole.

“They made me the first mayor and the first fire chief,” Read said.

He spent about 10 years with the Cole Fire Department, but that mayor position just wasn’t busy enough for him.

“Well, I wasn’t doing nothing, and another guy, he was a pretty good promoter, so we got him to take it,” said read.

Nowadays Mr. Read lives in the same house he was born in 100 years ago, and though his vision and hearing are a bit of a challenge, he lives alone and still cuts his own grass.

“I got one with two levers and it turns in its tracks,” Read said.

And when he gets going on his riding mower, look out.

“I cut everything with it. I cut tin cans once in a while, whatever I run over I cut it,” Read said.

After so many accomplishments is there anything he still wants to accomplish?

“If I could see and drive, I’d buy me one of those fancy, big campers, I’d be all over the country,” Read said.

Now Mr. Read was never married and doesn’t have kids, so for him the town of Cole means everything to him, and people in the town feel the same way about him.