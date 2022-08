Friday, August 26th 2022, 10:42 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma State Fair is right around the corner, and this year there will be new food items.

Newly added to the menu, pickle pizza with a special dill sauce, cheese and dill week pickles.

There's also going to be hot Cheetos loaded fries, a chicken bacon ranch waffle stick and snake bite nachos that are topped with rattlesnake sausage.

Classic favorites like Silver Dollar cinnamon rolls and Indian tacos are set to return.

The fair starts on Sept. 15

