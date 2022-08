Friday, August 26th 2022, 10:08 am

By: CBS News

Men Try Out Menstrual Cramp Simulator To Raise Awareness

There's a push to change the narrative around a subject that affects most American women, but rarely gets discussed openly -- period pain.

According to one study, about 80% of women report being less productive at work or school while on their periods.

Now, one company is raising awareness by giving men the opportunity to know how it feels.

CBS' Jamie Yuccas has the story.