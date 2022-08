Friday, August 26th 2022, 9:34 am

By: News 9

Crosses were placed outside Clark Memorial United Methodist Church featuring the names of the 25 upcoming death row inmates scheduled for execution and their victims.

James Coddington was executed Thursday in McAlester for killing Albert Hale in 1997.

The church said, if an inmate is granted clemency, their cross is painted green. If they are killed, it will be painted red.