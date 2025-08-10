Harper County crash kills one, injures semi driver

Sunday, August 10th 2025, 8:06 am
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Harper County.
Troopers report that 56-year-old Saul Velez Ayala was driving on Highway 183 just south of Buffalo Sunday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a semi.
The crash shut down the highway for about three hours.
According to OHP, Velez Ayala died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.
Authorities say the driver of the semi, identified as 50-year-old Tracy Jennings-Turner, was injured in the collision.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of death.
