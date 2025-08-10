Harper County crash kills one, injures semi driver

A man died and another person was injured in a crash on Highway 183 near Buffalo, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Sunday, August 10th 2025, 8:06 am

By: Graham Dowers


HARPER CO. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Harper County.

Troopers report that 56-year-old Saul Velez Ayala was driving on Highway 183 just south of Buffalo Sunday afternoon when his vehicle collided with a semi.

The crash shut down the highway for about three hours.

According to OHP, Velez Ayala died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say the driver of the semi, identified as 50-year-old Tracy Jennings-Turner, was injured in the collision.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the cause of death.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham Dowers is a digital content producer for Griffin Media, with a background in linguistics, Russian studies, cybersecurity, and immigration law. He now produces digital content, drawing on global and local experience to tell impactful stories.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

August 10th, 2025

August 10th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

August 9th, 2025

Top Headlines

August 10th, 2025

August 10th, 2025

August 10th, 2025

August 10th, 2025