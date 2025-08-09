OKCPS hosts Back to School Bash with free supplies and vaccinations

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hosting its second Back to School Bash today at U.S. Grant High School, offering free supplies, health screenings, vaccinations, and community resources ahead of Wednesday’s first day of class.

By: Graham Dowers

Families in the Oklahoma City Public Schools district can get a head start on back-to-school preparations Saturday during the district’s second annual Back to School Bash.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at U.S. Grant High School. District families will have access to free school supplies, health screenings, vaccinations, and information from local community organizations.

Superintendent Dr. Jamie Polk is encouraging all families to attend, calling the bash a one-stop shop to prepare for the first day of school.

The event is open to all OKCPS families, and organizers say it’s a chance to gather everything needed for the new school year in one place while also connecting with helpful community resources.

The first day of class for Oklahoma City Public Schools is Wednesday.

