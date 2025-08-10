Record turnout for OKC Fire Department’s Project Life run

More than 500 people took part in the Oklahoma City Fire Department’s 12th annual Project Life run, raising funds to provide free smoke alarms to residents.

Downtown Oklahoma City hosted the 12th annual Project Life 5K and One Mile Fun Run or Walk this weekend, with a record number of participants. Organized by the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the event raises money to buy and distribute working smoke alarms at no cost to residents.

“We’re here for you if you need us, and we’re so happy to be a part of this community,” a department representative said.

The fire department says over 500 people participated in this year's run.