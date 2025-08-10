Record turnout for OKC Fire Department’s Project Life run

Sunday, August 10th 2025, 11:41 am
Downtown Oklahoma City hosted the 12th annual Project Life 5K and One Mile Fun Run or Walk this weekend, with a record number of participants. Organized by the Oklahoma City Fire Department, the event raises money to buy and distribute working smoke alarms at no cost to residents.
Related: OKC Fire Department hosts Project Life 5K to fund free smoke alarms
“We’re here for you if you need us, and we’re so happy to be a part of this community,” a department representative said.
The fire department says over 500 people participated in this year's run.
August 10th, 2025
August 11th, 2025
August 10th, 2025
August 12th, 2025
August 12th, 2025
August 12th, 2025
August 12th, 2025