Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz

Friday, August 26th 2022, 3:47 pm

By: News 9

Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz.

The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue.

Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City home to serve eviction papers.

Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said three deputies arrived at a home shortly after 1 p.m. Monday near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arrival, Johnson said the deputies learned the subject at the home was uncooperative. The deputies went to the back of the home, which is where shots were fired at them.

Two deputies, including Sergeant Bobby Swartz, were hit.

Police's search for the alleged suspect, Benjamin Plank, continued with a short pursuit through the city's southeast side.

Plank was driving a pickup truck with a boat attached to it.

The suspect left his vehicle and was taken into custody by authorities near Tinker Air Force Base.

Plank was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.