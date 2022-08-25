Opal Lee, The Grandmother Of Juneteenth

Thursday, August 25th 2022, 5:45 pm

Opal Lee is a retired schoolteacher that lives in Ft. Worth Texas. After her retirement, she was determined to see Juneteenth become a federal holiday.

She received her determination from her grandparents and their 19 kids.

“Whatever they decided needed to be done, it got done, one way or another,” said Lee.

Today she is 95 years old, and her passion is inspiring.

“I guess it’s in our DNA, you just got to help where you can. And whatever you start, you had better finish it,” said Lee.

When she picked up the torch to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, she wasn’t looking to become a national symbol.

“This is not a me thing, this is a we thing. Too many people long before I started wanted Juneteenth to be a national holiday,” said Lee.

The process started with Ms. Opal getting signatures for the bill to take to congress.

“With the help of P Diddy, we did a 1,500,000 signatures that we took to congress, and we were prepared to do that many more,” said Lee.

Cities all over the country began organizing marches for the Juneteenth holiday and requested Ms. Lee’s presence, making her the grandmother of Juneteenth.

“I was invited all over the United States,” said Lee.

She was 89 years old when she set out to walk from her home in Ft. Worth Texas to Washington DC, in September 2016 finally to arrive in January 2017 to stand with President Biden as he signed into law making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

“To be in the White House with the president and the vice president and all those people from congress, I wanted to do a holy dance, but my kids say when I try, I’m twerking so I don’t,” said Lee.

“It becoming a national holiday, I don’t even know how to say it, I still pinch myself to be sure it has even happened,” said Lee.

Ms. Lee was given one of the pens that President Biden used to sign the bill into law, a possession she says put away in a safe place.

As we sat down for the interview, the official announcement was released that she has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Well, the people here just learned about it, but I’ve known that I’m up for the Nobel Peace Prize and I’m delighted,” said Lee.

Ms. Lee has received many honors and currently her efforts are focused on a Juneteenth Museum just down the road in Ft. Worth.



