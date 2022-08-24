Gov. Stitt Denies Clemency For Death Row Inmate James Coddington

Wednesday, August 24th 2022, 12:25 pm

By: News 9, News On 6

Governor Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that clemency for a death row inmate has been denied.

By denying clemency, Stitt said James Coddington's Thursday morning execution will go on as scheduled.

In a 3-to-2 decision earlier this month, the state's pardon and parole board voted to recommend clemency on Coddington's behalf to Gov. Stitt.

Coddington was charged and later convicted of first-degree murder for the 1997 killing of 73-year-old Albert Hale.

Coddington's execution will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at the state penitentiary in McAlester.