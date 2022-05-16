Suspect Identified In SE OKC Officer-Involved Shooting

Monday, May 16th 2022, 11:53 am

By: News 9

Police released new information Monday about an officer-involved shooting that took place in southeast Oklahoma City Friday.

On Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m., the Oklahoma City Police Tactical Unit and Bomb Squad were serving a search and arrest warrant in the 15400 block of Haley Drive in southeast Oklahoma City.

The suspect involved was identified as 52-year-old Darren Solomon.

The arrest warrant was due to one count of manufacturing an explosive device and two county of manufacturing an incendiary device.

The officers involved in the incident were identified as Msgt. Michael Pribble and SSgt. Trevor Wauters.

After officers on scene began with the warrants and got on the property of Solomon, the suspect walked out of their residence and was seemingly armed with what officers saw as a pistol.

Solomon then aimed the weapon at an above police helicopter.

Oklahoma City Police Department Tactical Unit members then shot and wounded Solomon, who was transported to OU Medical Center.

At this time, Solomon is still at the medical center.

Upon a further investigation, the suspect’s pistol was discovered to be a pellet gun that appeared exactly like a real gun.

Investigators involved in the case found items in line with the manufacturing of explosive devices that had been improvised.