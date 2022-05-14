OCPD Responds To Shooting Near I-40 & Choctaw Road

Friday, May 13th 2022, 10:18 pm

Oklahoma City police confirm they were working an active shooting situation in the 15400 block of Haley Dr.

David Sharp said he was trying to go home when he was met with officers all over his street. Sharp said officers told him he couldn't get in.

“So, I decided a little bit later, to go around the back to my neighbor's house to come in and feed my fish. Well, when I got down to my pond. They were all out on the ground camouflaged,” Sharp said.

According to police, OCPD was serving a warrant when the suspect fired at officers and the police helicopter overhead.

Officers returned fire, hitting the suspect. He was taken to an area hospital.



