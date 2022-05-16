Sooners Run-Rule Mountaineers To Win Series

Sunday, May 15th 2022, 8:20 pm

By: OU Athletics

Tanner Tredaway and Brett Squires each homered and notched three RBIs to lead the Oklahoma baseball team to a 17-7 series-clinching victory over West Virginia in seven innings Sunday afternoon at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

The Sooners (31-18, 13-8 Big 12) scored 10 runs over the fourth and fifth innings and put the game away with two runs in the sixth and seventh. Tredaway tied the game with a solo home run and Squires followed with a two-run blast in the second inning.

Trevin Michael (4-1) entered in the fourth inning and went the distance, striking out five batters and limited the Mountaineers (30-20, 11-10 Big 12) to one run on two hits.

"The offense came alive when the bullpen was kind of down a little bit," Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said. "Trevin came in and did a great job. It was good to come back and really play offense."

After West Virginia went ahead 6-3 with a four-run top of the fourth, OU took the lead back with five runs in the bottom half, then added five more runs in the bottom of the fifth to extend it to 13-7. Squires singled to right center, scoring Wallace Clark from second base to end the game with the 17-7 final.

The bottom half of the Oklahoma order registered 10 hits and six RBIs and scored 12 runs on Sunday. Squires went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, Diego Muniz went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs and Kendall Pettis went 2 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs. Six six-hole hitter Clark singled, walked and scored three runs.

Oklahoma caused chaos offensively in the fourth and fifth innings. Clark scored a run on an error after Squires' single, and Muniz singled home Squires. A wild pitch allowed Muniz to score, and Kendall Pettis came home on the play when the catcher's throw got away. Graham walked and moved around to score on a fielder's choice by Tredaway that gave OU an 8-6 lead.

Clark led off the fifth inning with a single and alertly stole home on a pickoff throw trying to catch Squires off first base. Muniz singled and Pettis squeezed home Squires with a bunt single. A groundout by Graham, a double by Blake Robertson and a single by Tredaway added three more runs to make it a 13-7 lead.

An RBI single by Muniz and a double by John Spikerman in the sixth inning extended the lead to 15-7. Robertson walked to lead off the seventh inning and scored on a balk that also placed Clark at second base, setting up Squires' game-ending hit.

Oklahoma has scored double-digit runs in seven of its last 12 Big 12 conference games and in 10 of its last 19 games overall. The Sooners scored 40 runs in the weekend series against West Virginia. It was the third Big 12 series this season in which OU scored at least 40 runs in three games (46 vs. Kansas and 43 vs. Kansas State).

The Sooners turn around and play at Wichita State on Monday. Game time is 6 p.m. at Eck Stadium in Wichita, Kan.