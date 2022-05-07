Severe Storms Leave Trail Of Damage On Farm, Washed Out Roads

Friday, May 6th 2022, 11:09 pm

Pottawatomie County experienced heavy rain along with a tornado that ripped through Earlsboro earlier this week. Homes, businesses and roads were no match for the powerful storms.

Louie Goad was standing across the street from his farm when the storm arrived. He watched as the tornado wreaked havoc on his property.

“We had a trailer down there at the shop, and it's gone,” Goad said. “We don't even know where it's at (sic). That thing up there was the announcer booth for the rodeo arena. It moved that whole house off of its block. Split it wide open.”

Nothing on Goad's property is recognizable. Several barns and ranches have damage. He said everyone is OK and all animals have been accounted for but one.

Pottawatomie County emergency management director Chad Larman said Goad's home is one of approximately 15 structures damaged. They also found eight roads washed out from the heavy rain.

“We got about eight inches in Pottawatomie County,” Larman said. “The creeks and the rivers swell, so now, it's starting to wash out some of the culverts and bridges and stuff.”

Road closed signs are up in several neighborhoods as some roads are still disintegrating.

“We'd have to bring engineers in, and we'd have to wait for it to dry up before we can do any type of work,” Larman said.

Larman said the entire town of Earlsboro remains without power. Even in dark times, residents said the Oklahoma Standard shone through.

“I don't know. I just felt they needed help, so I just come over to feed them,” Eric Tucker said.

“All this other stuff can be replaced or going to have to be replaced, you know what I mean?” Goad said. “But you can't replace a life. God had his hand on me for all my life.”

Larman said the Red Cross and Salvation Army will be making their way to Pottawatomie County to help those impacted by the storms.