Friday, May 6th 2022, 6:47 am

By: News 9

A suspected drunk driver is in jail after Oklahoma City police say he crashed into a bus stop and a pole.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning near Northwest 23rd and Meridian.

The driver told police he swerved because another car pulled out in front of him, but authorities say he may have been intoxicated.