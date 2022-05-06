Tecumseh Horse Ranch Devastated By Tornadoes, Family & Friends Rally To Rebuild

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 9:25 pm

The stable and other buildings on a horse ranch just South of Tecumseh were destroyed or heavily damaged Wednesday night. The owner said dozens of friends and family members responded within hours to help corral more than 40 horses.

“It felt like a bomb went off,” said Nona Buley, owner of Rockin BB Ranch. “We were probably out there about 6 hours looking for our horses and we found all but one. We found the two dead and we found the ones that were badly injured.”

The one missing home was found the next morning, Buley said.

An emergency visit from a veterinarian helped save several injured horses. Buley said they are moving the injured animals to another farm until electricity is restored at Rockin BB Ranch.

News 9's Barry Mangold visited the ranch, watch the video above to see the damage.




