Seminole Community Begins Recovery In Tornado Aftermath

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 11:12 am

The main strip of downtown Seminole is littered with broken glass, pieces of roofs and even bricks and rubble after Wednesday night's tornadoes. A building that sits near the Oak Ave. and Main St. intersection had a portion of a side wall ripped clean off.

Passersby can see clear into the structure from the sidewalk.

It's one of many businesses in the town center that now sits in shambles. Those owners and helpful residents spent most of Thursday morning clearing bent strips of metal roof and broken glass from the roadway and sidewalks.

One group from a Shawnee church came to make sure those people had something to eat and drink as they pick up the pieces.

"We got over here around 6:15 a.m. and started cooking breakfast for all the volunteers and stuff. We're always willing to help wherever we can, so that's a really good thing that we can help people that has helped us before," said Mickey Jordan with the Victory Family Church.

Jordan said the group will also give out lunch and dinner to hungry to the hungry cleaners.

