Crews Working To Restore Power In Seminole Following Destructive Tornado

Friday, May 6th 2022, 12:26 pm

By: News 9

Crews Working To Restore Power In Seminole After Destructive Tornado

Following Wednesday's destructive storm in Seminole, News 9's Caleb Califano went to the city as the community and crews begin the process of rebuilding.

At this time, crews are working to restore power in Seminole after many were left in the dark from the storms.

For a live look at OG&E outage map numbers, click here.

Seminole Public Schools announced they will be closed through Tuesday, May 10 as repair efforts continue from the damage of Wednesday night's severe storms.

You can read their statement below.