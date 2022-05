Friday, April 29th 2022, 9:38 pm

By: News 9

The cap may have kept tornadic storms from forming in Oklahoma, but no such thing was in place north of the border.

News 9 Storm Trackers Val and Amy Castor showed viewers a tornado near the town of Andover, Kansas.

Viewers also sent in photos of the powerful storm and some of the damage.





Image Provided By: Kera Shumate

Image Provided By: Bill Reitz