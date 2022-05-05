Seminole Struck By Multiple Tornadoes, Power Outages

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:34 pm

By: News 9

The City of Seminole was hit hard by multiple tornadoes Wednesday evening.

News 9/News On 6 Storm Tracker J.D. McManus captured video of damage of the city's downtown area.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 also surveyed severe storm damage at The Academy of Seminole located near U.S. Route 377 and EW Highway 123.

A school official told News 9 that people at the school sought refuge in a safe room during the storms.

"Supt. Hofmeister spoke to the school superintendent. He was headed to the school at that time. He told her staff members who were onsite were able to take shelter and are okay," state spokespeople told News 9.

Seminole County sheriff Shannon Smith is asking people to avoid the area. First responders are having difficulty responding to the city at this time.

Smith also said the city's storm sirens aren't being sounded due to the city's lack of electricity.

As of 10:31 p.m. Wednesday, Oklahoma Gas and Electric said more than 4,500 Seminole residents (4,529) are without electricity. The 4,529 outages represent more than 97 percent of OG&E customers in the city.



