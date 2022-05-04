Pottawatomie County Mother Calls For Help After Minivan Stolen With Kids Inside

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 9:24 pm

A mother in Pottawatomie County made a painful, desperate call for help after her minivan was stolen with her three children inside.

CALLER: They stole my car! They stole my car with my kids in there!

Between her cries the mother tells 911 she left her children in her running vehicle. She said she rushed into a gas station to grab some milk, but when she returned to her car it was gone.

According to investigators Jeremy Loving jumped in the minivan and told the kids to buckle up and then drove away.

911: How many children do you have in the vehicle?

CALLER: A six-year-old girl, a four-year-old boy, and a one-year-old baby!

She pleads with God.

Caller: Oh Lord, please help! My children! Lord, please help!

Her prayers were answered.

Caller: There's been an accident on Highway 3E, Earlsboro, they are pulling children right now, it's flipped upside down.

Shaken, but alive, the children are still buckled in and are found hanging upside down. Loving crashed into a light pole, then ran away.

Multiple agencies closed in after investigators say he was seen hiding in the garage of a house where no one was home. He was eventually found and arrested on the side of a highway in Seminole County.

According to investigators the six-year-old girl was too scared to even look at a picture of Loving, her four-year-old brother took one look and said, “That's the man that was driving our car.”



