1 Dead In NW OKC Crash

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 10:25 am

By: News 9

A Monday morning accident near Northwest 10th and County Line in Oklahoma City has been confirmed as fatal.

According to authorities on scene, a car was driving and began to hydroplane, which caused the vehicle to go into oncoming traffic.

The car was then hit on the driver's side by another vehicle that was traveling in the opposite direction.

The hydroplaned car had three people inside, and the driver of that vehicle died in the accident.

The other two people in the vehicle have been transported in critical condition, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.



