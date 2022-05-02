Viewer Question

5 Sooners Picked On Day Three Of NFL Draft, 7 Overall

Five University of Oklahoma players were selected on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday, giving the Sooners seven overall picks on the weekend. Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was the third pick of the fourth round (108th overall) by the Cleveland Browns, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was the ninth selection of the fifth round (152nd overall) by the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Michael Woods II was the 24th pick of the sixth round (202nd overall) by the Browns, defensive end Isaiah