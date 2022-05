Friday, April 29th 2022, 4:02 pm

By: News 9

The MMIW Indian Capital is hosting an event to raise awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women on OU's campus Saturday.

The event will feature speakers from The Red Cord out of Lawton as well as speakers from MMIW Indian Capital Chapter.

The speakers will focus on education around the impact of human trafficking, how to prevent it and what to look out for.

The event starts at 7:30 p.m. at Copeland Hall in the Five Moons Student Lounge on the University of Oklahoma - Norman campus.