OKCPS Hosting Voter Registration Drives At All District High Schools

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 5:28 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Public Schools is partnering with Generation Citizen and The Oklahoma Civic Learning Coalition to host a voter registration drives on Thursday, April 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at all OKCPS high schools.

Trained volunteers will be set up at each high school to help eligible students and members of the community who are 17 ½ years old and older get registered to vote. All volunteers have been trained in proper procedures by the League of Women Voters.

Students who are at least 17½ years old may pre‐register to vote in Oklahoma if they meet all eligibility requirements. Applicants who pre‐register cannot vote until they turn 18 years old and the application has been approved by the applicant's County Election Board. Applicants will be mailed a voter ID card upon approval of their registration.

﻿Anyone interested in registering to vote will be able to visit their neighborhood OKCPS high school and complete the process.

Locations:

Capitol Hill High School 500 SW 36th St. 73109 Classen SAS High School at Northeast 3100 N Kelley Ave. 73111 Frederick Douglass High School 900 N Martin Luther King Ave. 73117 John Marshall Enterprise High School 12201 N Portland Ave. 73120 Northwest Classen High School 2801 NW 27th St. 73107 Southeast High School 5401 S Shields Blvd. 73129 Star Spencer High School 3001 N. Spencer Rd. 73084 US Grant High School 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave. 73119 Emerson North High School 715 N Walker Ave. 73102 Emerson South Mid-High School 2203 W I-240 Service Rd. 73159 Putnam Heights Academy 1601 NW 36th St. 73118



