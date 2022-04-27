OKCPS Hosting Voter Registration Drives At All District High Schools


Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 5:28 pm
By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Public Schools is partnering with Generation Citizen and The Oklahoma Civic Learning Coalition to host a voter registration drives on Thursday, April 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at all OKCPS high schools.

Trained volunteers will be set up at each high school to help eligible students and members of the community who are 17 ½ years old and older get registered to vote. All volunteers have been trained in proper procedures by the League of Women Voters.

Students who are at least 17½ years old may pre‐register to vote in Oklahoma if they meet all eligibility requirements. Applicants who pre‐register cannot vote until they turn 18 years old and the application has been approved by the applicant's County Election Board. Applicants will be mailed a voter ID card upon approval of their registration.

﻿Anyone interested in registering to vote will be able to visit their neighborhood OKCPS high school and complete the process.

Locations:

  1. Capitol Hill High School 500 SW 36th St. 73109
  2. Classen SAS High School at Northeast 3100 N Kelley Ave. 73111 
  3. Frederick Douglass High School 900 N Martin Luther King Ave. 73117 
  4. John Marshall Enterprise High School 12201 N Portland Ave. 73120
  5. Northwest Classen High School 2801 NW 27th St. 73107
  6. Southeast High School 5401 S Shields Blvd. 73129
  7. Star Spencer High School  3001 N. Spencer Rd. 73084 
  8. US Grant High School 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave. 73119
  9. Emerson North High School 715 N Walker Ave. 73102
  10. Emerson South Mid-High School 2203 W I-240 Service Rd. 73159
  11. Putnam Heights Academy  1601 NW 36th St. 73118  