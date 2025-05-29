Surprise health inspections at Oklahoma County jail are allowed, rules Oklahoma Supreme Court

The Oklahoma State Health Department can conduct surprise inspections of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, according to a Wednesday ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The high court's decision ends a nearly year-long battle between the health department and the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority over the troubled facility.

By: Amanda Siew

The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has lawful authority to conduct surprise inspections of the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC). The Wednesday morning decision ends a year-long legal battle between the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority (OCCJA) and the health department over the embattled jail.

Inside the Inspections

The OCCJA is a public trust that manages the OCDC. It was created in May 2019 and took over operations at the detention center from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office in July 2020. According to its website, the trust currently has eight members, including Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III and Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson, plus one vacant trustee spot.

State statutes authorize the OSDH to conduct annual inspections to ensure the jail meets state standards. Last summer, OSDH inspectors claimed they were denied entry into the county jail to conduct inspections on June 25 and July 9, 2024. Online records show these marked the 12th and 13th failed inspections in a row at the facility since 2015. The then state health commissioner, Keith Reed, issued an administrative order on July 15, 2024, requiring the OCCJA to respond to the failed jail inspection reports issued or face hefty fines up to $10,000 each day inspectors were not let in. This prompted the start of a year-long legal battle between the two entities.

The Oklahoma County jail has not passed a jail inspection since 2019. Most recently, a failed inspection report dated Dec. 11, 2024, found hazardous living conditions inside the facility that echoed past inspection findings, including cell conditions that were susceptible to parasites, inadequate checks on inmates, and rooms with temperatures below 60 degrees. As of the date of this publication, seven inmates have died inside the county jail this year, matching 2024's total.

The Legal Lookback

The OCCJA sued the OSDH on July 29, 2024, asking an Oklahoma County district judge to stop the agency from conducting unannounced inspections at the detention center. According to the court filing, the jail trust claimed the health department exceeded its lawful authority given by the state by conducting those visits. It argued the surprise inspections pull jail staff away from their regular duties, thus putting the health and safety of inmates, jail staff and inspectors at risk. Additionally, the OCCJA said the OSDH did not have the authority to issue the administrative order requiring response to the failed inspection reports or administrative fines for non-response.

In response, the OSDH filed a motion to dismiss on Aug. 19, 2024. The agency argued it has always conducted unannounced inspections at the county jail, adding that the surprise factor encourages real-time compliance of required standards. The judge sided with the OSDH, ruling on Nov. 19, 2024, that the agency’s surprise visits do fall under the language in the state statute authorizing the inspections.

Following this, the OCCJA filed an appeal on Jan. 7, 2025, moving the case to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Nearly a year after the OCCJA’s initial lawsuit was filed, the justices ruled in favor of the OSDH Wednesday, saying they disagreed with the trust’s claim that the health department expanded its allowed powers. The high court concluded “an unannounced inspection is a reasonable means to satisfy at least two of the several legislative purposes in the jail inspection statutes, (1) encourage day-to-day compliance with the legislature's jail standards, and (2) a state agency examination whether a jail is complying with such standards.”

In a statement to News 9, OSDH said Thursday, "We continue to take our statutory responsibility to conduct inspections seriously, ensuring the health and safety of individuals in jail facilities across the state." News 9 has also reached out to the OCCJA who said "We look forward to continued cooperation with the health department to conduct inspections that ensure the safety of both residents and the inspectors."

You can read the State Supreme Court's ruling here: