Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 4:36 pm

By: News 9

Family Of Man Shot, Killed Calls On Cleveland County DA To Press Charges

The family of a man killed in a deadly shooting earlier this month in Norma is calling on the Cleveland County District Attorney to file murder charges.

Officers said an unnamed shooter shot and killed Shed Euwins at the intersection of Lindsey and Elm.

Now, his family, supporters and the Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse said they want justice.

The shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with police-- but was released under the state's "Stand Your Ground Law."