Community Calls For Charges In Fatal Norman Shooting

Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 6:53 am

The Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse and family of Shed Euwins will be at the Cleveland County Courthouse Wednesday morning to urge the District Attorney to file murder charges against the person who killed Euwins earlier this month.

After a two-week investigation, Cleveland County DA Greg Mashburn denied pressing charges in the shooting because of the Stand Your Ground laws.

Police say the unnamed shooter stayed at the scene and called 911 after the incident.

Body camera footage shows police officers rendering aid to Euwins, but he ended up dying at the corner of Lindsey and Elm.

The Coalition and Euwins' family say in this circumstance, using the law as a defense was racially motivated.

"We want him to sit down with us, we want him to justify his position. We think the family deserves that," said Michael Washington from the Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse.

DA Mashburn has since issued a statement on the Stand Your Ground decision saying in part,

“It’s a horrible situation. The decedent was clearly having a mental health episode that he had been dealing with for some time. Unfortunately, that mental health episode caused him to be a threat to another law-abiding citizen,” DA Mashburn said.

The Coalition Against People Abuse and the family will meet at the Cleveland County Courthouse at 10 a.m. Wednesday for a press conference, and they will then proceed to the District Attorney's office with a list of demands.