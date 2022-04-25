Governor Stitt Signs $700 Million LEAD Act

Monday, April 25th 2022, 3:03 pm

Communications staff confirmed to News 9 that Governor Kevin Stitt signed the LEAD Act on Monday.

The measure releases $700 million to unnamed corporations looking to manufacture products in Oklahoma.

Last Monday, Stitt announced that a "huge Fortune 500 company with a global presence" is considering building a factory in Oklahoma but said he could not name the company at this time.

According to a statement from the Governor's office, this opportunity would have a "generational impact" on the future of Oklahoma.



