OCSO Investigating 60-Year-Old Woman's Death

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 10:20 pm

People in a Newalla neighborhood are in shock, as a woman is found dead.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says she was discovered Sunday and now they're looking for the suspect.

"She was my friend, and she was just a good person," said Linsie Wilkerson, a neighbor. "My daughter loved her, she wanted to go down there all the time."

Linsie Wilkerson has lived near the victim for the last five years and said she was always loving.

"When I first moved in, she came up to the fence and she's a very sweet lady," said Wilkerson. "We rode horses together; she had a great aptitude for horses and taking care of her animals and we really bonded on that."

Oklahoma County deputies have not identified the victim yet but say they're investigating this as a homicide.

When Wilkerson got home Sunday, she noticed several deputies along her street and that's when her husband broke the news.

"I couldn't believe it, I mean she doesn't have enemies," Wilkerson said.

Investigators told News 9 that they have cleared a former person of interest. So far, it's unclear how the victim died.

News 9 spoke to other neighbors who said they didn't hear anything out of the ordinary. Wilkerson said this loss is going to be tough for the community.

"Very kind, compassionate person," Wilkerson said. "Always there when you needed her, she was a huge help, and she'll be sorely missed."

Investigators hope to have more information on this case later this week.

If you have any other information, you're asked to call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.