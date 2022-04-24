Body Of 60-Year-Old Woman Found In Harrah, OCSO Investigating As Homicide

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 6:48 pm

By: News 9

UPDATE (6:44)

The OCSO said the detained man is no longer a person of interest in the investigation. If you have any information regarding the body of a 60-year-old woman found in Harrah, call 405-869-2501.

UPDATE (6:23)

The OCSO said the person of interest has been detained.

***

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered in Harrah.

The OCSO is investigating this as a homicide and initially identified a person of interest, but removed that title after detaining the individual.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.



