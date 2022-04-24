Body Of 60-Year-Old Woman Found In Harrah, OCSO Investigating As Homicide

UPDATE (6:44)
The OCSO said the detained man is no longer a person of interest in the investigation. If you have any information regarding the body of a 60-year-old woman found in Harrah, call 405-869-2501.
UPDATE (6:23)
The OCSO said the person of interest has been detained.
***
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said the body of a 60-year-old woman was discovered in Harrah.
The OCSO is investigating this as a homicide and initially identified a person of interest, but removed that title after detaining the individual.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.