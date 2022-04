Sunday, April 24th 2022, 7:36 pm

Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Apartment Being Investigated By OCPD

Oklahoma City Police are still on the lookout after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex on the southwest side of the city.

The shooting happened Friday night and left several people at the complex wondering how it all started.

News 9's Hunter McKee joined the show at 5:30 p.m. from police headquarters with the details.