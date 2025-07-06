Teen injured after overnight shooting in NW OKC

A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times while running across a street in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Sunday, July 6th 2025, 7:30 am

By: Graham Dowers


A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot multiple times overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

Officers responded to the area near Britton Road and Western Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers say that when they arrived, they found the teen suffering from several gunshot wounds to his leg.

According to police, the teen told officers he was shot while running across the street but said he did not know who fired the shots.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

Authorities searched the area overnight for potential suspects and evidence but have not announced any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.
