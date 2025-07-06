A mother hopes to change DUI laws after losing her son to a suspected drunk driver.

It happened about two weeks ago when Mahogany Shaw said she got a call that her son was in a bad car accident.

By: Stephanie Maniche

It happened about two weeks ago when Mahogany Shaw said she got a call that her son was in a bad car accident.

“It was just the one car that came down the street 85mph and and hit my sister car, split it in two. That's when I got the devastating call , went to the scene,” said Shaw.

Her 15-year-old son, Jeremiah Shaw, was one of a few passengers in the car that day.

Driving the speeding car was Laterrance Gage.

Shaw said her son was taken to OU Medical where doctors told her he had bleeding on the brain and was in a coma.

Mahogony said for the next couple of weeks she was hopeful for Jeremiah to recover and added at one point his heart rate increased.

Mahogony said, “And I was just like, God, you know, answer me like, you know, show me, like, answer me, tell me and literally right after I got done saying that, my son flatlined.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration every day about 34 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes.

That is one person every 42 minutes.

In Oklahoma alcohol-related crashes injure nearly 2,500 and kill about 220 Oklahomans each year.

“I don't think it's fair for drunk drivers to just consistently be out,” said Mahogony and she feels there should be stricter penalties for people drinking and driving.

Gage was jailed on complaints of first degree manslaughter for speeding and DUI.

Mahogany said he deserves first degree murder for killing a child.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.