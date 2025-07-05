Woman shot and killed overnight in NE Oklahoma City

A woman was shot and killed early Monday morning near NE 8th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue in northeast Oklahoma City.

Saturday, July 5th 2025, 9:22 am

By: Graham Dowers


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman is dead following an early morning shooting on Saturday in northeast Oklahoma City, police confirmed.

Officers say they responded to the scene near Northeast 8th Street and Martin Luther King Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the woman had left a nearby home with another person shortly before the shooting occurred.

Police say the woman walked around a corner and was then shot. Investigators say she was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and no arrests have been made at this time. Authorities have not shared any suspect information or a possible motive for the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Graham Dowers
Graham Dowers

Graham joined the News 9 team in February of 2025. He is dedicated to sharing the diverse stories that have shaped his country and his community.

