OCPD: Walmart Employee Stabs Fellow Employee At Store

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 6:16 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police said a Walmart employee stabbed another employee during a confrontation Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened at a Walmart store just after 8 a.m. along the Interstate 240 Service Road near Santa Fe Avenue.

Authorities said one of the employees stabbed the other in the back. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other employee was not arrested because, at this time, police are investigating whether or not the stabbing was done in self-defense.



