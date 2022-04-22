‘He Knocked Him Down’: Mother Of Teenage Son Speaks Out After He Was Allegedly Punched At OKC Mall

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 5:48 pm

‘He Knocked Him Down’: Mother Of Teenage Boy Speaks Out After He Was Allegedly Punched At Quail Springs Mall

Kylie Galloway said her son, Sutton, and his girlfriend were at Quail Springs Mall to see a matinee when she received a disturbing phone call: Her 13-year-old son was assaulted by an adult male.

“Just punched him. He knocked him down,” Galloway said. “He had a busted lip, and it was swollen and bruised.”

Sutton told his mother after the movie he saw two men with dogs and asked to pet them.

“The guy said, ‘Yes,’ so then he pet the dog and went to walk away and then made a threat to him,” Galloway said. “He said, ‘I’m going to mess you up,’ but he used the F-word.”

Galloway said her son walked away with his girlfriend, unaware that the man followed them.

Surveillance video showed a man dressed in all black standing near the restroom area with a dog on a leash. Galloway said her son walked out of the restroom where he was punched.

“The hardest part is, when I got there, and they showed me this security footage and I watched it,” Galloway said. “It just broke my heart.”

Oklahoma City police responded to the call and reviewed security footage of the attack.

“We've submitted the video on our social media page,” Galloway said. “Anybody with any information who knows who this person is, of course, we want to get them identified.”

Galloway said her son and his girlfriend are fine, but she feels guilty. She said she wants this person to be held accountable and, in the future, she'll be more cautious.

“It just killed me inside. I mean I just can't believe somebody would do that to a child,” Galloway said.