Cleveland Co. District Attorney Will Not File Charges In Fatal Shooting Near OU Campus

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 2:51 pm

By: News 9

After reviewing the case, the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office has declined to file charges in a deadly shooting that happened near OU's campus this month.

The DA cited the Stand Your Ground law (21 OK Stat § 21-1289.25) as the reason for not filing the charges.

“I understand it’s a horrible situation. The decedent was clearly having a mental health episode that he had been dealing with for some time. Unfortunately, that mental health episode caused him to be a threat to another law abiding citizen,” said Cleveland County DA, Greg Mashburn.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on April 9, near the intersection of Lindsey St. and Elm Ave. police responded to a shooting.

The investigation showed that a man approached a car traveling westbound on Lindsey St. while it was stopped in traffic at a red light.

The driver had his windows down when an the man "aggressively approached his vehicle" and attempted to punch the driver.

Fearing for his safety, the driver shot the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation showed no prior relationship between the two involved.