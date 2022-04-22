Enid & Garfield County Library Adopts New Policies, Raising Concerns For Some Advocacy Groups

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 10:25 pm

In a 3-2 vote the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County adopted two new policies pertaining to their displays and programming.

The library now prohibits any displays or programs centered around sexual orientation, sexual assault and other similar topics.

The Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma told News 9 policies like these do more harm than good.

“If the primary focus or core focus of the display or program was about sexually related topics they would not be allowed,” said Gerald Gilbert, the Enid City Manager.

Programs and Displays for Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Pride now prohibited at the public library.

“It does a lot of harm not only to the mental health and wellbeing of residents who see themselves in that programing but also to our communities at large because that exposure is really important in building well rounded community members who are able to engage kindly with one another,” said Nicole McAfee, the Executive Director of Freedom Oklahoma.

“We are certainly listening to that as the city manager I know I am listening; I know the library board is listening to that. I know the library board will be revisiting these policies in the future and more policies,” said Gilbert.

The City Manager said books on these subjects can still be found on the shelves and checked out.

“Again, it focuses on displays and programs, and we are certainly making every effort to be fair in the application of that from anybody’s perspective,” said the City Manager.

McAfee said representation in public spaces creates an understanding for those outside of a community.

“Libraries are an important point of refugee for so many people. It is a place where people can learn and grow and see themselves and learn about people beyond those that they have interactions within their community,” said the Executive Director.

McAfee said we should create a safe space for people of all walks of life.







